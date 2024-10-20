Problem 2a
Which of the following figures represents (a) a pure element, (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Problem 2b
Which of the following figures represents (b) a mixture of two elements, (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Problem 2c
Which of the following figures represents (c) a pure compound, (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Problem 2d
Which of the following figures represents (d) a mixture of an element and a compound? (More than one picture might fit each description.)
Problem 4
Musical instruments like trumpets and trombones are made from an alloy called brass. Brass is composed of copper and zinc atoms and appears homogeneous under an optical microscope. The approximate composition of most brass objects is a 2:1 ratio of copper to zinc atoms, but the exact ratio varies somewhat from one piece of brass to another. (a) Would you classify brass as an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture, or a heterogeneous mixture?
Problem 6ai
Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (a) What is the mass of each sphere in kg?
Problem 6aii
Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (a) What is the mass of each sphere in kg?
Problem 6d
Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (d) If you release the spheres simultaneously, they will have the same velocity when they hit the ground. Will they have the same kinetic energy? If not, which sphere will have more kinetic energy?
Problem 7
Is the separation method used in brewing a cup of coffee best described as distillation, filtration, or chromatography?
Problem 8a
(a) Three spheres of equal size are composed of aluminum (density = 2.70 g/cm3), silver (density = 10.49 g/cm3), and nickel (density = 8.90 g/cm3). List the spheres from lightest to heaviest.
Problem 8b
(b) Three cubes of equal mass are composed of gold (density = 19.32 g/cm3), platinum (density = 21.45 g/cm3), and lead (density = 11.35 g/cm3). List the cubes from smallest to largest.
Problem 9b
The three targets from a rifle range shown below were produced by: (A) the instructor firing a newly acquired target rifle; (B) the instructor firing his personal target rifle; and (C) a student who has fired his target rifle only a few times. (b) For the A and C results in the future to look like those in B, what needs to happen?
Problem 10a
(a) What is the length of the pencil in the following figure if the ruler reads in centimeters? How many significant figures are there in this measurement?
Problem 10b
(b) An automobile speedometer with circular scales reading both miles per hour and kilometers per hour is shown. What speed is indicated, in both units? How many significant figures are in the measurements?
Problem 11a
(a) How many significant figures should be reported for the volume of the metal bar shown here?
Problem 12
Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g. Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.
Problem 15c
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: c. magnesium
Problem 15d
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: d. crushed ice.
Problem 16a
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: a. gasoline vapor,
Problem 16b
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (b) sugar crystals
Problem 16c
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (c) a hardboiled egg
Problem 16d
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (d) sawdust.
Problem 17c
Give the chemical symbol or name for the following elements, as appropriate: c. potassium
Problem 18a
Give the chemical symbol or name for each of the following elements, as appropriate: a. carbon
Problem 20
You are hiking in the mountains and find a shiny gold nugget. It might be the element gold, or it might be “fool’s gold,” which is a nickname for iron pyrite, FeS2. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help determine if the shiny nugget is really gold—appearance, melting point, density, or physical state?
Problem 21
In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a chemist makes the following observations: The substance is a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 °C and boils at 1105 °C. Its density at 20 °C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are physical properties, and which are chemical properties?
Problem 22a
(a) Read the following description of the element zinc and indicate which are physical properties and which are chemical properties. Zinc melts at 420 °C. When zinc granules are added to dilute sulfuric acid, hydrogen is given off and the metal dissolves. Zinc has a hardness on the Mohs scale of 2.5 and a density of 7.13 g/cm3 at 25 °C. It reacts slowly with oxygen gas at elevated temperatures to form zinc oxide, ZnO.
Problem 22b
(b) Which properties of zinc can you describe from the photo? Are these physical or chemical properties?
Problem 23b
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: b. boiling a cup of water
Problem 23c
Label each of the following as either a physical process or a chemical process: c. pulverizing an aspirin
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Back