Problem 69c
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Molecules that exhibit a liquid crystalline phase do so at well-defined temperatures and pressures.
Problem 73
In all four liquid crystalline phases shown in Figure 11.32, the long axis of the molecule preferentially orders along one or more specific directions. In three of the four phases the molecules also lose some freedom of translational motion. In which of the four liquid crystalline phases do the molecules retain the freedom to move in all three directions that they possess in the liquid phase: nematic, smectic A, smectic C, or cholesteric?
Problem 73b
As the intermolecular attractive forces between molecules increase in magnitude, do you expect each of the following to increase or decrease in magnitude? (b) heat of vaporization,
Problem 75g
As the intermolecular attractive forces between molecules increase in magnitude, do you expect each of the following to increase or decrease in magnitude? (g) critical temperature.
Problem 76b
The table below lists the density of O2 at various temperatures and at 1 atm. The normal melting point of O2 is 54 K.
(b) Over what temperature range is O2 a liquid?
Problem 77d
Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at −84°C, the other at 34°C, and both at atmospheric pressure. Which of the following statements are true? d. The two liquids have identical vapor pressures at their normal boiling points.
Problem 77e
Suppose you have two colorless molecular liquids, one boiling at - 84 °C, the other at 34 °C, and both at atmospheric 6 pressure. Which of the following statements is correct? For each statement that is not correct, modify the statement so that it is correct. (e) At - 84 °C both liquids have vapor pressures of 760 mm Hg.
Problem 78a
Two isomers of the planar compound 1,2-dichloroethylene are shown here.
(a) Which of the two isomers will have the stronger dipole– dipole forces?
Problem 80a
The table below shows the normal boiling points of benzene and benzene derivatives.
(a) How many of these compounds exhibit dispersion interactions?
Problem 80e
The table below shows the normal boiling points of benzene and benzene derivatives. (e) Why is the boiling point of phenol the highest of all?
Problem 83
Use the normal boiling points propane (C3H8) -42.1 °C butane (C4H10) -0.5 °C pentane (C5H12) 36.1 °C hexane (C6H14) 68.7 °C heptane (C7H16) 98.4 °C to estimate the normal boiling point of octane (C8H18). Explain the trend in the boiling points.
- One of the attractive features of ionic liquids is their low vapor pressure, which in turn tends to make them nonflammable. Why do you think ionic liquids have lower vapor pressures than most room-temperature molecular liquids?
Problem 84
Problem 85b
(b) A flask of water is connected to a vacuum pump. A few moments after the pump is turned on, the water begins to boil. After a few minutes, the water begins to freeze. Explain why these processes occur.
Problem 86a
The following table gives the vapor pressure of hexafluorobenzene (C6F6) as a function of temperature: (a) By plotting these data in a suitable fashion, determine whether the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1) is obeyed. If it is obeyed, use your plot to determine ∆Hvap for C6F6.
Problem 87
Suppose the vapor pressure of a substance is measured at two different temperatures.
a. By using the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1), derive the following relationship between the vapor pressures, 𝑃1 and 𝑃2, and the absolute temperatures at which they were measured, 𝑇1 and 𝑇2:
ln𝑃1𝑃2=−Δ𝐻vap𝑅(1𝑇1−1𝑇2)
b. Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons, a component of which is octane (CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3). Octane has a vapor pressure of 13.95 torr at 25°C and a vapor pressure of 144.78 torr at 75°C. Use these data and the equation in part (a) to calculate the heat of vaporization of octane.
c. By using the equation in part (a) and the data given in part (b), calculate the normal boiling point of octane. Compare your answer to the one you obtained from Exercise 11.83.
d. Calculate the vapor pressure of octane at −30°C.
Problem 88
Naphthalene (C10H8) is the main ingredient in traditional mothballs. Its normal melting point is 81 °C, its normal boiling point is 218 °C, and its triple point is 80 °C at 1000 Pa. Using the data, construct a phase diagram for naphthalene, labeling all the regions of your diagram.
Problem 91a
In Table 11.3, we saw that the viscosity of a series of hydrocarbons increased with molecular weight, doubling from the six-carbon molecule to the ten-carbon molecule.
(a) The eight-carbon hydrocarbon, octane, has an isomer, isooctane. Would you predict that isooctane would have a larger or smaller viscosity than octane? Why?
Problem 94
The vapor pressure of ethanol (C2H5OH) at 19 °C is 40.0 torr. A 1.00-g sample of ethanol is placed in a 2.00 L container at 19 °C. If the container is closed and the ethanol is allowed to reach equilibrium with its vapor, how many grams of liquid ethanol remain?
Problem 95
Using information in Appendices B and C, calculate the minimum grams of propane, C3H8(g), that must be combusted to provide the energy necessary to convert 5.50 kg of ice at -20 °C to liquid water at 75 °C
Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
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