Problem 87

Suppose the vapor pressure of a substance is measured at two different temperatures.

a. By using the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1), derive the following relationship between the vapor pressures, 𝑃1 and 𝑃2, and the absolute temperatures at which they were measured, 𝑇1 and 𝑇2:

ln𝑃1𝑃2=−Δ𝐻vap𝑅(1𝑇1−1𝑇2)

b. Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons, a component of which is octane (CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3)﻿. Octane has a vapor pressure of 13.95 torr at 25°C and a vapor pressure of 144.78 torr at 75°C. Use these data and the equation in part (a) to calculate the heat of vaporization of octane.

c. By using the equation in part (a) and the data given in part (b), calculate the normal boiling point of octane. Compare your answer to the one you obtained from Exercise 11.83.

d. Calculate the vapor pressure of octane at −30°C.



