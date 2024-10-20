Problem 72a1
(a) What are the mole fractions of O2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
Problem 72a2
(a) What are the mole fractions of N2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
Problem 61a1
Consider the apparatus shown in the following drawing. (a) When the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix, how does the volume occupied by the N2 gas change?
Problem 61a2
Consider the apparatus shown in the following drawing. (a) When the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix, what is the partial pressure of N2 after mixing?
Problem 72a3
(a) What are the mole fractions of H2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
Problem 82c1
(c) Calculate the most probable speeds of CO molecules at 300 K.
Problem 82c2
(c) Calculate the most probable speeds of Cl2 molecules at 300 K.
Problem 71
At an underwater depth of 250 ft, the pressure is 8.38 atm. What should the mole percent of oxygen be in the diving gas for the partial pressure of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21 atm, the same as in air at 1 atm?
Problem 2b
You have a sample of gas in a container with a movable piston, such as the one in the drawing. b. Redraw the container to show what it might look like if the external pressure on the piston is increased from 1.0 atm to 2.0 atm while the temperature is kept constant.
Problem 3
Consider the sample of gas depicted here. What would the drawing look like if the volume and temperature remained constant while you removed enough of the gas to decrease the pressure by a factor of 2? (a) It would contain the same number of molecules. (b) It would contain half as many molecules. (c) It would contain twice as many molecules. (d) There is insufficient data to say.
Problem 4
Imagine that the reaction 2 CO1g2 + O21g2¡2 CO21g2 occurs in a container that has a piston that moves to maintain a constant pressure when the reaction occurs at constant temperature. Which of the following statements describes how the volume of the container changes due to the reaction: (a) the volume increases by 50%, (b) the volume increases by 33%, (c) the volume remains constant, (d) the volume decreases by 33%, (e) the volume decreases by 50%.
Problem 6
The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube closed at both ends.
a. How many blue gas molecules are in the left container?
b. How many red gas molecules are in the middle container?
c. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, how many atoms of each type of gas end up in the originally empty container? Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. [Section 10.4]
Problem 9a
Consider the following graph. (a) If curves A and B refer to two different gases, He and O2, at the same temperature, which curve corresponds to He?
Problem 9b
Consider the following graph. (b) If A and B refer to the same gas at two different temperatures, which represents the higher temperature?
Problem 9c
Consider the following graph. (c) For each curve, which speed is highest: the most probable speed, the root-mean-square speed, or the average speed?
Problem 10a
Consider the following samples of gases:
If the three samples are all at the same temperature, rank them with respect to (a) total pressure
Problem 10c
Consider the following samples of gases:
If the three samples are all at the same temperature, rank them with respect to (c) density
Problem 11
A thin glass tube 1 m long is filled with Ar gas at 101.3 kPa, and the ends are stoppered with cotton plugs as shown below. HCl gas is introduced at one end of the tube, and simultaneously NH3 gas is introduced at the other end. When the two gases diffuse through the cotton plugs down the tube and meet, a white ring appears due to the formation of NH4Cl1s2. At which location—a, b, or c—do you expect the ring to form?
Problem 12a
The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (a) At room temperature, all three real gases have a pressure less than the ideal gas. Which van der Waals constant, a or b, accounts for the influence intermolecular forces have in lowering the pressure of a real gas?
Problem 12b
The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (b) Use the van der Waals constants in Table 10.3 to match the labels in the plot (A, B, and C) with the respective gases 1CO2, N2, and Cl22.
Problem 13
Which of the following statements is false? (a) Gases are far less dense than liquids. (b) Gases are far more compressible than liquids. (c) Because liquid water and liquid carbon tetrachloride do not mix, neither do their vapors. (d) The volume occupied by a gas is determined by the volume of its container.
Problem 14b
(b) Which units are appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures, N, Pa, atm, kg>m2?
Problem 14c
(c) Which is most likely to be a gas at room temperature and ordinary atmospheric pressure, F2, Br2, K2O
Problem 15a
Suppose that a woman weighing 130 lb and wearing high-heeled shoes momentarily places all her weight on the heel of one foot. If the area of the heel is 0.50 in.2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in a. pounds per square inch,
Problem 15c
Suppose that a woman weighing 130 lb and wearing high-heeled shoes momentarily places all her weight on the heel of one foot. If the area of the heel is 0.50 in.2, calculate the pressure exerted on the underlying surface in c. atmospheres.
Problem 16
A set of bookshelves rests on a hard floor surface on four legs, each having a cross-sectional dimension of 3.0×4.1 cm in contact with the floor. The total mass of the shelves plus the books stacked on them is 262 kg. Calculate the pressure in pascals exerted by the shelf footings on the surface.
Problem 17a
How high in meters must a column of glycerol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 760-mm column of mercury? The density of glycerol is 1.26 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL.
Problem 17b
What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if they are 15 ft below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 750 torr? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 g/cm3=1.00×103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa=1 kg/m-s2.
Problem 18a
(a) The compound 1-iodododecane is a nonvolatile liquid with a density of 1.20 g>mL. The density of mercury is 13.6 g>mL. What do you predict for the height of a barometer column based on 1-iodododecane, when the atmospheric pressure is 749 torr?
Problem 19c
The typical atmospheric pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,032 ft) is about 265 torr. Convert this pressure to c. pascals,
Ch.10 - Gases
