Use the normal boiling points propane (C3H8) -42.1 °C butane (C4H10) -0.5 °C pentane (C5H12) 36.1 °C hexane (C6H14) 68.7 °C heptane (C7H16) 98.4 °C to estimate the normal boiling point of octane (C8H18). Explain the trend in the boiling points.
(b) A flask of water is connected to a vacuum pump. A few moments after the pump is turned on, the water begins to boil. After a few minutes, the water begins to freeze. Explain why these processes occur.
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Key Concepts
Boiling Point and Vapor Pressure
Freezing Point and Pressure
Phase Changes and Energy Transfer
Naphthalene (C10H8) is the main ingredient in traditional mothballs. Its normal melting point is 81 °C, its normal boiling point is 218 °C, and its triple point is 80 °C at 1000 Pa. Using the data, construct a phase diagram for naphthalene, labeling all the regions of your diagram.
Suppose the vapor pressure of a substance is measured at two different temperatures.
a. By using the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1), derive the following relationship between the vapor pressures, 𝑃1 and 𝑃2, and the absolute temperatures at which they were measured, 𝑇1 and 𝑇2:
ln𝑃1𝑃2=−Δ𝐻vap𝑅(1𝑇1−1𝑇2)
b. Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons, a component of which is octane (CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3). Octane has a vapor pressure of 13.95 torr at 25°C and a vapor pressure of 144.78 torr at 75°C. Use these data and the equation in part (a) to calculate the heat of vaporization of octane.
c. By using the equation in part (a) and the data given in part (b), calculate the normal boiling point of octane. Compare your answer to the one you obtained from Exercise 11.83.
d. Calculate the vapor pressure of octane at −30°C.
The following table gives the vapor pressure of hexafluorobenzene (C6F6) as a function of temperature: (a) By plotting these data in a suitable fashion, determine whether the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1) is obeyed. If it is obeyed, use your plot to determine ∆Hvap for C6F6.
The table below shows the normal boiling points of benzene and benzene derivatives. (e) Why is the boiling point of phenol the highest of all?