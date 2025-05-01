Trends in Boiling Points of Alkanes

In a series of straight-chain alkanes, the boiling points generally increase with the number of carbon atoms. This trend can be attributed to the increasing surface area and the resultant increase in van der Waals forces. For octane (C8H18), one can estimate its boiling point by observing the pattern in the boiling points of the preceding alkanes, suggesting it will be higher than that of heptane (98.4 °C) due to its larger molecular size.