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Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 67
Chapter 11, Problem 67

In terms of the arrangement and freedom of motion of the molecules, how are the nematic liquid crystalline phase and an ordinary liquid phase similar? How are they different?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the basic properties of an ordinary liquid phase. In an ordinary liquid, molecules are closely packed but not in a fixed position, allowing them to move freely and flow past one another.
Step 2: Learn about the nematic liquid crystalline phase. In this phase, molecules are elongated and tend to align along a common direction, known as the director, but they do not have positional order.
Step 3: Compare the freedom of motion in both phases. Both nematic liquid crystals and ordinary liquids allow molecules to move freely, which means they can flow and take the shape of their container.
Step 4: Contrast the molecular arrangement. In an ordinary liquid, there is no long-range order in the orientation of molecules, whereas in a nematic liquid crystal, molecules are oriented in a parallel fashion along the director.
Step 5: Summarize the similarities and differences. Both phases allow for molecular motion, but the nematic phase has orientational order without positional order, unlike the random orientation in ordinary liquids.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Arrangement

In both nematic liquid crystalline phases and ordinary liquids, molecules are in a disordered state, allowing for fluidity. However, in nematic phases, molecules exhibit a degree of long-range order, aligning along a common axis, which is not present in ordinary liquids where molecules are randomly oriented.
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Molecular Polarity

Freedom of Motion

Both nematic liquid crystals and ordinary liquids allow molecules to move freely, but the nature of this motion differs. In ordinary liquids, molecules can move in all directions without restriction, while in nematic phases, the alignment of molecules restricts their motion to a certain extent, leading to anisotropic properties.
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Entropy and Physical Changes

Phase Behavior

The phase behavior of nematic liquid crystals is characterized by unique optical and mechanical properties due to their molecular alignment. This contrasts with ordinary liquids, which do not exhibit such properties. Understanding these differences is crucial for applications in displays and materials science.
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Phase Changes in Diagrams
Related Practice
Textbook Question

At 25°C gallium is a solid with a density of 5.91 g/cm3 and a melting point, 29.8°C, just slightly above room temperature. The density of liquid gallium just above the melting point is 6.1 g/cm3. Based on this information, what unusual feature would you expect to find in the phase diagram of gallium?

Textbook Question

Use the phase diagram of neon to answer the following questions. (a) What is the approximate value of the normal boiling point?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Molecules that exhibit a liquid crystalline phase do so at well-defined temperatures and pressures.

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Textbook Question

In all four liquid crystalline phases shown in Figure 11.32, the long axis of the molecule preferentially orders along one or more specific directions. In three of the four phases the molecules also lose some freedom of translational motion. In which of the four liquid crystalline phases do the molecules retain the freedom to move in all three directions that they possess in the liquid phase: nematic, smectic A, smectic C, or cholesteric?

Textbook Question

Use the phase diagram of neon to answer the following questions. (b) What can you say about the strength of the intermolecular forces in neon and argon based on the critical points of Ne and Ar (see Table 11.5.)?

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