Calculating Total Mass

To find the mass percentage, one must first determine the total mass of the solution, which is the sum of the mass of the solute and the mass of the solvent. In this case, the total mass is the mass of Na2SO4 (10.6 g) plus the mass of water (483 g), resulting in a total mass of 493.6 g. This calculation is fundamental for accurately determining the mass percentage of the solute in the solution.