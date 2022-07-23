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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 39a
Chapter 13, Problem 39a

(a) Calculate the mass percentage of Na2SO4 in a solution containing 10.6 g of Na2SO4 in 483 g of water.

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Identify the formula for mass percentage: \( \text{Mass percentage} = \left( \frac{\text{mass of solute}}{\text{mass of solution}} \right) \times 100 \% \).
Determine the mass of the solute, which is Na_2SO_4, given as 10.6 g.
Calculate the mass of the solution by adding the mass of the solute (10.6 g) to the mass of the solvent (water), which is 483 g.
Substitute the mass of the solute and the mass of the solution into the mass percentage formula.
Perform the calculation to find the mass percentage of Na_2SO_4 in the solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Percentage

Mass percentage is a way of expressing the concentration of a component in a mixture. It is calculated by taking the mass of the solute (in this case, Na2SO4) and dividing it by the total mass of the solution (solute plus solvent), then multiplying by 100 to convert it to a percentage. This concept is essential for understanding how much of a substance is present in a given amount of solution.

Solution Composition

A solution is a homogeneous mixture composed of a solute and a solvent. In this scenario, Na2SO4 is the solute, and water is the solvent. Understanding the roles of solute and solvent is crucial for calculating properties like mass percentage, as it helps clarify how the components interact and contribute to the overall mass of the solution.

Calculating Total Mass

To find the mass percentage, one must first determine the total mass of the solution, which is the sum of the mass of the solute and the mass of the solvent. In this case, the total mass is the mass of Na2SO4 (10.6 g) plus the mass of water (483 g), resulting in a total mass of 493.6 g. This calculation is fundamental for accurately determining the mass percentage of the solute in the solution.
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