By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution: (d) Pb(NO3)2.
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 13, Problem 26b
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (b) Pb(NO3)2,
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Identify the solubility of Pb(NO_3)_2 at 30 °C from Figure 13.15. This value is typically given in grams of solute per 100 grams of water.
Since the solubility is given per 100 grams of water, calculate the amount of Pb(NO_3)_2 needed for 250 grams of water. Use the ratio: (solubility in g/100 g water) = (x g/250 g water).
Solve the proportion to find the mass of Pb(NO_3)_2 required for 250 grams of water.
Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation to avoid any errors.
Double-check the solubility value from the figure to ensure accuracy in your calculations.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Saturation and Solubility
Saturation refers to the point at which a solution can no longer dissolve additional solute at a given temperature and pressure. Solubility is the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a specific amount of solvent at a particular temperature. Understanding these concepts is crucial for determining how much of a salt, like Pb(NO3)2, can be dissolved in water.
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Molar Mass Calculation
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To find the mass of Pb(NO3)2 needed for a saturated solution, one must first calculate its molar mass by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements. This calculation is essential for converting between moles and grams in stoichiometric problems.
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Temperature Dependence of Solubility
The solubility of most salts varies with temperature; generally, solubility increases with rising temperature. For the question at hand, knowing that the solubility of Pb(NO3)2 at 30 °C is necessary to determine how much of the salt can be dissolved in 250 g of water. This relationship is key to solving the problem accurately.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (c) Ce2(SO4)3.
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Textbook Question
KBr is relatively soluble in water, yet its enthalpy of solution is + 19.8 kJ/mol. Which of the following statements provides the best explanation for this behavior? (a) Potassium salts are always soluble in water. (b) The entropy of mixing must be unfavorable. (c) The enthalpy of mixing must be small compared to the enthalpies for breaking up water–water interactions and K–Br ionic interactions. (d) KBr has a high molar mass compared to other salts like NaCl.
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