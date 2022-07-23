Calculate the number of moles of solute present in each of the following aqueous solutions: (b) 86.4 g of 0.180 m KCl,
The density of acetonitrile (CH3CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH3OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH3OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (b) What is the molality of the solution?
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Key Concepts
Density
Molality
Molar Mass
The density of acetonitrile (CH3CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH3OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH3OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (c) Assuming that the volumes are additive, what is the molarity of CH3OH in the solution?
The density of toluene (C7H8) is 0.867 g/mL, and the density of thiophene (C4H4S) is 1.065 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 8.10 g of thiophene in 250.0 mL of toluene. (a) Calculate the mole fraction of thiophene in the solution.
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) is a water-soluble vitamin. A solution containing 80.5 g of ascorbic acid dissolved in 210 g of water has a density of 1.22 g/mL at 55 °C. Calculate (c) the molality,
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) is a water-soluble vitamin. A solution containing 80.5 g of ascorbic acid dissolved in 210 g of water has a density of 1.22 g/mL at 55 °C. Calculate (a) the mass percentage,