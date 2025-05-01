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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 51b
Chapter 13, Problem 51b

Calculate the number of moles of solute present in each of the following aqueous solutions: (b) 86.4 g of 0.180 m KCl,

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: mass of solvent (water) is 86.4 g and molality (m) is 0.180 m.
Convert the mass of the solvent from grams to kilograms, since molality is defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
Use the definition of molality: \( m = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{kilograms of solvent}} \) to set up the equation for moles of solute.
Rearrange the equation to solve for moles of solute: \( \text{moles of solute} = m \times \text{kilograms of solvent} \).
Substitute the known values into the equation to calculate the moles of solute.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity (M)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in units of moles per liter (mol/L). Understanding molarity is essential for calculating the amount of solute in a given volume of solution, which is crucial for solving the problem presented.
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Molarity Concept

Moles of Solute

A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10²³ particles (atoms, molecules, etc.). To find the number of moles of solute in a solution, one can use the formula: moles = molarity × volume. This concept is vital for determining how much solute is present in the solution based on its concentration and volume.
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Mole Fraction Formula

Mass and Molar Mass

The mass of a substance is the amount of matter it contains, typically measured in grams. Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the number of moles from a given mass, the formula used is: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). This relationship is key to solving the problem regarding the amount of KCl in the solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The density of acetonitrile (CH3CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH3OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH3OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (b) What is the molality of the solution?

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Textbook Question

The density of acetonitrile (CH3CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH3OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH3OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (c) Assuming that the volumes are additive, what is the molarity of CH3OH in the solution?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the number of moles of solute present in each of the following solutions: (a) 255 mL of 1.50 M HNO3(aq),

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Textbook Question

The density of toluene (C7H8) is 0.867 g/mL, and the density of thiophene (C4H4S) is 1.065 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 8.10 g of thiophene in 250.0 mL of toluene. (a) Calculate the mole fraction of thiophene in the solution.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the number of moles of solute present in each of the following aqueous solutions: (c) 124.0 g of a solution that is 6.45% glucose (C6H12O6) by mass.

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