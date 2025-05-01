Problem 93b,c

Consider the following reaction between mercury(II) chloride and oxalate ion:

2 HgCl 2 (aq) + C 2 O 4 2-(aq) → 2 Cl-(aq) + 2 CO 2 (g) + Hg 2 Cl 2 (s)

The initial rate of this reaction was determined for several concentrations of HgCl 2 and C 2 O 4 2-, and the following rate data were obtained for the rate of disappearance of C 2 O 4 2-:

Experiment [HgCl 2 ] (M) [C 2 O 4 2-] (M) Rate (M/s)

1 0.164 0.15 3.2 × 10-5

2 0.164 0.45 2.9 × 10-4

3 0.082 0.45 1.4 × 10-4

4 0.246 0.15 4.8 × 10-5

(b) What is the value of the rate constant with proper units?