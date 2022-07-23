The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of constant 3Cl24:
(a) Is the following mechanism consistent with the data? NO1g2 + Cl21g2ΔNOCl21g2 1fast2 NOCl21g2 + NO1g2¡2 NOCl1g2 1slow2
The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of constant 3Cl24:
(a) Is the following mechanism consistent with the data? NO1g2 + Cl21g2ΔNOCl21g2 1fast2 NOCl21g2 + NO1g2¡2 NOCl1g2 1slow2
(c) Do catalysts affect the overall enthalpy change for a reaction, the activation energy, or both?
The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to proceed by a two-step mechanism:
H2O2(aq) + I-(aq) → H2O(l) + IO-(aq) (slow)
IO-(aq) + H2O2(aq) → H2O(l) + O2(g) + I-(aq) (fast)
(a) Write the chemical equation for the overall process.
The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by iodide ion. The catalyzed reaction is thought to proceed by a two-step mechanism:
H2O2(aq) + I-(aq) → H2O(l) + IO-(aq) (slow)
IO-(aq) + H2O2(aq) → H2O(l) + O2(g) + I-(aq) (fast)
(c) Assuming that the first step of the mechanism is rate determining, predict the rate law for the overall process.
(a) What is a catalyst? (b) What is the difference between a homogeneous and a heterogeneous catalyst?
(a) Most commercial heterogeneous catalysts are extremely finely divided solid materials. Why is particle size important?