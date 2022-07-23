The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of constant 3Cl24:
(a) Is the following mechanism consistent with the data? NO1g2 + Cl21g2ΔNOCl21g2 1fast2 NOCl21g2 + NO1g2¡2 NOCl1g2 1slow2
The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 was performed and the following data were obtained under conditions of constant 3Cl24:
(a) Is the following mechanism consistent with the data? NO1g2 + Cl21g2ΔNOCl21g2 1fast2 NOCl21g2 + NO1g2¡2 NOCl1g2 1slow2
You have studied the gas-phase oxidation of HBr by O2: 4 HBr(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Br2(g)
You find the reaction to be first order with respect to HBr and first order with respect to O2. You propose the following mechanism:
HBr(g) + O2(g) → HOOBr(g)
HOOBr(g) + HBr(g) → 2 HOBr(g)
HOBr(g) + HBr(g) → H2O(g) + Br2(g)
(a) Confirm that the elementary reactions add to give the overall reaction.
(a) What is a catalyst? (b) What is the difference between a homogeneous and a heterogeneous catalyst?
(a) Most commercial heterogeneous catalysts are extremely finely divided solid materials. Why is particle size important?