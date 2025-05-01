- In which of the following AFn molecules or ions is there more than one F-A-F bond angle: PF6⁻, SbF5, SF4?
Problem 32
Problem 33a
Consider the following XF4 ions: PF4-, BrF4-, ClF4+, and AlF4-. (a) Which of the ions have more than an octet of electrons around the central atom?
Problem 33c
Consider the following XF4 ions: PF4-, BrF4-, ClF4+, and AlF4-. (c) Which of the ions will have an octahedral electron-domain geometry?
- Name the proper three-dimensional molecular shapes for each of the following molecules or ions, showing lone pairs as needed: (a) ClO2- (b) SO4 2- (c) NF3 (d) CCl2Br2 (e) SF4 2+
Problem 34
- Consider a molecule with the formula AX2. Supposing the A-X bond is polar, how would you expect the dipole moment of the AX2 molecule to change as the X-A-X bond angle decreases from 180° to 100°?
Problem 36
Problem 37a
a. Does SCl2 have a nonzero dipole moment?
Problem 38b
(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?
Problem 39c
(c) Does the molecule BF2Cl have a dipole moment?
Problem 40a
a. Consider the AF3 molecules in Exercise 9.27. Which of these will have a nonzero dipole moment?
Problem 41
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) IF, (b) CS2, (c) SO3, (d) PCl3, (e) SF6, (f) IF5.
Problem 42
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) CCl4, (b) NH3, (c) SF4, (d) XeF4, (e) CH3Br, (f) GaH3.
Problem 43b
Dichloroethylene (C2H2Cl2) has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (b) Which of these isomers has a zero dipole moment?
Problem 46a
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (a) the 2s orbital on each atom
Problem 46b,c
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (b) the 2pz orbital on each atom (assume both atoms are on the z-axis) (c) the 2s orbital on one atom and the 2pz orbital on the other atom.
Problem 47d
For each statement, indicate whether it is true or false. (d) Nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital.
Problem 49c
Consider the molecule BF3. (c) What hybrid orbitals should be constructed on the B atom to make the B–F bonds in BF3?
Problem 50c
Consider the SCl2 molecule. (c) What hybrid orbitals should be constructed on the S atom to make the S-Cl bonds in SCl2?
Problem 50d
Consider the SCl2 molecule.(d) What valence orbitals, if any, remain unhybridized on the S atom in SCl2?
Problem 51b
Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in b. AlCl4–
Problem 51d
Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in d. GeH4.
Problem 52a
What is the hybridization of the central atom in a. SiCl4?
Problem 52c
What is the hybridization of the central atom in c. SO3?
Problem 53
Shown here are three pairs of hybrid orbitals, with each set at a characteristic angle. For each pair, determine the type of hybridization, if any, that could lead to hybrid orbitals at the specified angle. (a)
(b)
(c)
Problem 55d
Which of the following statements are true? d. A 𝜋 bond has two regions of overlap on opposite sides of the internuclear axis.
Problem 56b
(b) Imagine that you could hold two atoms that are bonded together, twist them, and not change the bond length. Would it be easier to twist (rotate) around a single s bond or around a double 1s plus p2 bond, or would they be the same?
Problem 57b
(b) What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in each molecule?
- The oxygen atoms in O2 participate in multiple bonding, whereas those in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, do not. What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in each molecule? What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in O2? What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in H2O2?
Problem 58
Problem 59a
Propylene, C3H6, is a gas that is used to form the important polymer called polypropylene. Its Lewis structure is (a) What is the total number of valence electrons in the propylene molecule?
Problem 60a
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
a. What is the hybridization at each of the carbon atoms of the molecule?
Problem 60c
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(c) How many of the valence electrons are used to make s bonds in the molecule?
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
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