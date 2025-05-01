a. Does SCl2 have a nonzero dipole moment?

Textbook Question
(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?
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(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?
Consider the following XF4 ions: PF4-, BrF4-, ClF4+, and AlF4-. (c) Which of the ions will have an octahedral electron-domain geometry?
a. Consider the AF3 molecules in Exercise 9.27. Which of these will have a nonzero dipole moment?
(c) Does the molecule BF2Cl have a dipole moment?