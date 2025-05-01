Problem 76

a. Based on its molecular-orbital diagram, what is the bond order of the O2 molecule?

b. What is the expected bond order for the peroxide ion, O22−?

c. What is the expected bond order for the superoxide ion, O2−?

d. From shortest to longest, predict the ordering of the bond lengths for O2, O22−, and O2−.

e. From weakest to strongest, predict the ordering of the bond strengths for O2, O22−, and O2−.