Problem 60e
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(e) How many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule?
Problem 61a
Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:
a. What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?
Problem 61b
Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:
b. What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygens and the nitrogen atom, and what are the approximate bond angles at the nitrogen?
Problem 61c
Glycine, the simplest amino acid, has the following Lewis structure:
c. What is the total number of 𝜎 bonds in the entire molecule, and what is the total number of 𝜋 bonds?
Problem 64d
d. Would you expect SO3 to exhibit delocalized 𝜋 bonding?
Problem 65c
In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (c) Are there multiple equivalent resonance structures for the ion?
Problem 65d
In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (d) How many electrons are in the p system of the ion?
Problem 66a
Consider the following Lewis structure:
a. Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion?
Problem 67b
Predict the molecular geometry of each of the following molecules: (b) H O C O C O O H
Problem 68a
What hybridization do you expect for the atom indicated in red in each of the following species? (a) CH3CO2-
Problem 71a
Consider the H2+ ion. (a) Sketch the molecular orbitals of the ion and draw its energy-level diagram.
Problem 71c,d
Consider the H2+ ion. (c) Write the electron configuration of the ion in terms of its MOs. (d) What is the bond order in H2+?
Problem 71e
Consider the H2+ ion. (e) Suppose that the ion is excited by light so that an electron moves from a lower-energy to a higher-energy MO. Would you expect the excited-state H2+ ion to be stable or to fall apart?
Problem 72c
(c) Calculate the bond order in H2-.
Problem 73b
Draw a picture that shows all three 2p orbitals on one atom and all three 2p orbitals on another atom. (b) How many p bonds can the two sets of 2p orbitals make with each other?
Problem 73c
Draw a picture that shows all three 2p orbitals on one atom and all three 2p orbitals on another atom. (c) How many antibonding orbitals, and of what type can be made from the two sets of 2p orbitals?
Problem 74c
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. c. Antibonding orbitals are higher in energy than bonding orbitals (if all orbitals are created from the same atomic orbitals).
Problem 74d
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (d) Electrons cannot occupy a nonbonding orbital.
Problem 76
a. Based on its molecular-orbital diagram, what is the bond order of the O2 molecule?
b. What is the expected bond order for the peroxide ion, O22−?
c. What is the expected bond order for the superoxide ion, O2−?
d. From shortest to longest, predict the ordering of the bond lengths for O2, O22−, and O2−.
e. From weakest to strongest, predict the ordering of the bond strengths for O2, O22−, and O2−.
Problem 77
Determine whether each of the following statements about diamagnetism and paramagnetism is true or false:
a. A diamagnetic substance is weakly repelled from a magnetic field.
b. A substance with unpaired electrons will be diamagnetic.
c. A paramagnetic substance is attracted to a magnetic field.
d. The O2 molecule is paramagnetic.
Problem 78
a. Which of the following is expected to be paramagnetic: Ne, Li2, Li2+, N2, N2+, N22−? b. For each of the substances in part (a) that is paramagnetic, determine the number of unpaired electrons it has.
Problem 79d
Using Figures 9.39 and 9.43 as guides, draw the molecular-orbital electron configuration for (d) Ne22+. In each case indicate whether the addition of an electron to the ion would increase or decrease the bond order of the species.
Problem 80b
If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of b. NO–
Problem 80d
If we assume that the energy-level diagrams for homonuclear diatomic molecules shown in Figure 9.43 can be applied to heteronuclear diatomic molecules and ions, predict the bond order and magnetic behavior of d. NeF+
Problem 81a
Determine the electron configurations for CN+, CN, and CN-. (a) Which species has the strongest C¬N bond?
Problem 82c2
(c) With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecules are the NO+ and NO- ions isoelectronic (same number of electrons)? With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule is the NO- ion isoelectronic (same number of electrons)?
Problem 83a
Assume that the MOs of diatomics from the third row of the periodic table, such as P2, are analogous to those from the second row.
a. Which valence atomic orbitals of P are used to construct the MOs of P2?
Problem 84a
The iodine bromide molecule, IBr, is an interhalogen compound. Assume that the molecular orbitals of IBr are analogous to the homonuclear diatomic molecule F2. (a) Which valence atomic orbitals of I and of Br are used to construct the MOs of IBr?
Problem 84c
The iodine bromide molecule, IBr, is an interhalogen compound. Assume that the molecular orbitals of IBr are analogous to the homonuclear diatomic molecule F2. (c) One of the valence MOs of IBr is sketched here. Determine whether each of the following statements about this orbital is true: i. This is an antibonding orbital. ii. The larger contribution is from the I atom. iii. The energy of the molecular orbital is closer in energy to the valence atomic orbitals of Br than to those of I.
Problem 86a
An AB3 molecule is described as having a trigonal-bipyramidal electron-domain geometry. a. How many nonbonding domains are on atom A?
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
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