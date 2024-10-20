Problem 1a
For each of these Lewis symbols, indicate the group in the periodic table in which the element X belongs: (a)
Problem 2b
Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?
Problem 3a
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?
Problem 3d
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?
Problem 4a
The orbital diagram that follows shows the valence electrons for a 3+ ion of an element. (a) What is the element?
Problem 5
Which of the following charts shows the general periodic trends for the electronegativities of the representative elements? [Section 8.4]
Problem 6
A molecule with formula C4H3NO has the connectivity shown in the figure. After the Lewis structure of the molecule is completed, how many of each of the following are there in the molecule:
a. single bonds,
b. double bonds,
c. triple bonds,
d. nonbonding pairs? [Sections 8.3 and 8.5]
Problem 7
In the Lewis structure shown here, A, D, E, Q, X, and Z represent elements in the first two rows of the periodic table. Identify all six elements so that the formal charges of all atoms are zero.
Problem 9
The molecule shown here is styrene, C8H8, a benzene derivative that is used to make a number of polymers, including polystyrene. The shorthand notation for the benzene ring (described in Section 8.6) is used. Three of the carbon–carbon bonds are numbered in the structure.
a. Which of the three bonds is the strongest?
b. Which of the three bonds is the longest?
c. Which of the three bonds is best described as halfway between a single and a double bond? [Sections 8.6 and 8.8]
Problem 10b
Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion shown here, where X is an element from the third period (Na - Ar). By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to 2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;
Problem 11a
(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.
Problem 11b
(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?
Problem 11c
(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?
Problem 12a
(a) True or false: The hydrogen atom is most stable when it has a full octet of electrons.
Problem 13c
Consider the element silicon, Si. (c) Which subshells hold the valence electrons?
Problem 14a
(a) Write the electron configuration for the element titanium, Ti. How many valence electrons does this atom possess?
Problem 14b
(b) Hafnium, Hf, is also found in group 4. Write the electron configuration for Hf.
Problem 14c
(c) Ti and Hf behave as though they possess the same number of valence electrons. Which of the subshells in the electron configuration of Hf behave as valence orbitals? Which behave as core orbitals?
Problem 15c
Write the Lewis symbol for atoms of each of the following elements: (c) Ar
Problem 16c
What is the Lewis symbol for each of the following atoms or ions: c. Sn2+
Problem 17a
(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO
Problem 19b
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (b) K and S
Problem 19d
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (d) Mg and N
Problem 20c
Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? c. lithium and nitrogen
Problem 20d
Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (d) aluminum and oxygen.
Problem 21
Write the electron configuration for each of the following ions, and determine which ones possess noble-gas configurations: a. Rb+ b. Rh3+ c. P3− d. Sc3+ e. S2− f. V2+.
Problem 23b
(b) Write the chemical equation that represents the process of lattice energy for the case of NaCl.
Problem 23c
(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?
Problem 24a
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?
Problem 24b
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (b) Use the ionic radii given in Figure 7.8 to estimate the Na─Cl and K─F distances.
