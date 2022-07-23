For each statement, indicate whether it is true or false. (d) Nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital.
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 46a
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (a) the 2s orbital on each atom
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1
Understand that the 2s orbital is spherical in shape and surrounds the nucleus of an atom.
Visualize two atoms, each with a 2s orbital, approaching each other.
Sketch two overlapping spheres to represent the 2s orbitals from each atom as they come into contact.
Label each sphere as '2s' to indicate the type of orbital involved in the overlap.
Note that the overlap of these orbitals can lead to the formation of a sigma bond if the atoms are close enough.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Orbitals
Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. They are defined by quantum numbers and come in various shapes, such as s, p, d, and f. The 2s orbital, for example, is spherical and can hold up to two electrons. Understanding the shape and orientation of these orbitals is crucial for visualizing how they interact during bonding.
Orbital Overlap
Orbital overlap occurs when atomic orbitals from two atoms come into proximity, allowing their electron clouds to interact. This overlap is fundamental to the formation of covalent bonds, as it enables the sharing of electrons between atoms. The extent and type of overlap can influence the strength and characteristics of the bond formed, making it essential to understand in molecular chemistry.
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Covalent Bonding
Covalent bonding is a type of chemical bond formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This sharing typically occurs between nonmetals and is a key concept in understanding molecular structure and reactivity. The nature of the bond, including its strength and length, is influenced by the degree of overlap between the involved orbitals, such as the 2s orbitals in this case.
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