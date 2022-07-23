Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (a) the 2s orbital on each atom
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 47d
For each statement, indicate whether it is true or false. (d) Nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital.
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Understand the concept of hybrid orbitals: Hybrid orbitals are formed by the mixing of atomic orbitals in an atom to form new orbitals that can overlap to form bonds.
Recognize that hybrid orbitals can contain both bonding and nonbonding electron pairs. Nonbonding pairs, also known as lone pairs, can occupy hybrid orbitals.
Consider examples: In a water molecule (H2O), the oxygen atom has two lone pairs that occupy hybrid orbitals (sp3 hybridization).
Analyze the statement: The statement claims that nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital, which contradicts the known behavior of lone pairs in hybridized atoms.
Conclude based on the analysis: Since nonbonding electron pairs can indeed occupy hybrid orbitals, the statement is false.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hybridization
Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding and nonbonding electron pairs. This concept is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and bonding properties in molecules, as it explains how atoms can form stable bonds with specific geometries.
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Nonbonding Electron Pairs
Nonbonding electron pairs, also known as lone pairs, are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding. These electron pairs occupy space around the central atom and influence molecular shape and angles due to their repulsive interactions with bonding pairs, which is essential for predicting molecular geometry.
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Orbital Occupation
In molecular orbital theory, both bonding and nonbonding electron pairs can occupy hybrid orbitals. This means that nonbonding electron pairs can indeed reside in hybrid orbitals, affecting the overall shape and reactivity of the molecule. Understanding this occupation is key to determining the correct molecular geometry.
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Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (b) the 2pz orbital on each atom (assume both atoms are on the z-axis) (c) the 2s orbital on one atom and the 2pz orbital on the other atom.
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