Ch.17 - Applications of Aqueous Equilibria
Ch.17 - Applications of Aqueous Equilibria
Chapter 17, Problem 51

Phenol (C6H5OH, Ka = 1.3 x 10^-10) is a weak acid used in mouthwashes, and pyridine (C5H5N, Kb = 1.8 x 10^-9) is a weak base used as a solvent. Calculate the value of Kn for the neutralization of phenol by pyridine. Does the neutralization reaction proceed very far toward completion?

1
Step 1: Understand that the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base forms a salt and water. In this case, phenol (C6H5OH) reacts with pyridine (C5H5N) to form a salt and water. The reaction can be written as: C6H5OH + C5H5N -> C6H5OC5H5N + H2O
Step 2: Recall that the equilibrium constant for the neutralization reaction, Kn, is related to the acid dissociation constant, Ka, and the base dissociation constant, Kb, by the equation: Kn = Ka * Kb. This is because the neutralization reaction is the reverse of the acid and base dissociation reactions.
Step 3: Substitute the given values of Ka and Kb into the equation from step 2 to calculate Kn. Ka = 1.3 x 10^-10 and Kb = 1.8 x 10^-9.
Step 4: To determine whether the neutralization reaction proceeds very far toward completion, compare the value of Kn to 1. If Kn >> 1, the reaction proceeds almost to completion. If Kn << 1, the reaction does not proceed very far.
Step 5: If the value of Kn is very small (much less than 1), it indicates that the reaction does not proceed very far towards completion. This is because the equilibrium lies to the left, favoring the reactants (phenol and pyridine) over the products (the salt and water).

2m
Acid-Base Equilibrium

Acid-base equilibrium involves the balance between acids and bases in a solution, characterized by their dissociation constants (Ka for acids and Kb for bases). In this context, phenol acts as a weak acid, partially dissociating in solution, while pyridine acts as a weak base, accepting protons. Understanding these equilibria is crucial for calculating the overall reaction constants and predicting the direction of the reaction.
05:11
Triprotic Acid Equilibrium

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to form water and a salt. The strength of the acid and base involved determines the extent of the reaction. In this case, the neutralization of phenol by pyridine can be analyzed using the relationship between their dissociation constants to find the equilibrium constant (Kn) for the reaction, which indicates how far the reaction will proceed.
05:56
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds

Equilibrium Constant (Kn)

The equilibrium constant (Kn) for a neutralization reaction is derived from the acid dissociation constant (Ka) of the acid and the base dissociation constant (Kb) of the base. It is calculated using the formula Kn = Kw / (Ka * Kb), where Kw is the ion product of water. A small value of Kn suggests that the reaction does not proceed far toward completion, indicating that the reactants remain significantly present in the solution.
01:14
Equilibrium Constant K
Textbook Question

Is the pH greater than, equal to, or less than 7 after the neutralization of each of the following pairs of acids and bases? (a) NaOH and benzoic acid (C6H5CO2H)

Textbook Question

Is the pH greater than, equal to, or less than 7 after the neutralization of each of the following pairs of acids and bases? (c) KOH and HI

Textbook Question
Which of the following mixtures has the higher pH? (a) Equal volumes of 0.10 M HCN and 0.10 M NaOH (b) Equal volumes of 0.10 M HClO4 and 0.10 M NaOH
Textbook Question
The equilibrium constant Kn for the neutralization of lactic acid (C3H6O3) and urea (CH4N2O) is 2.1 x 10^-4. What is Kb for urea? The Ka of lactic acid is 1.4 x 10^-4.
Open Question
The equilibrium constant Kn for the neutralization of boric acid (H3BO3) and caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is 24. What is Kb for caffeine? The Ka of boric acid is 5.8 x 10^-10.
Textbook Question
Does the pH increase, decrease, or remain the same when the substances are added to the solutions? (a) LiF to an HF solution (b) KI to an HI solution (c) NH4Cl to an NH3 solution
