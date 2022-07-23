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Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination ChemistryProblem 21.80a
Chapter 21, Problem 21.80a

What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? 
(a) Cs[FeCl4]
(b) [V(H2O)6](NO3)3

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1
Identify the central metal ion and its oxidation state in each coordination compound.
For compound (a) Cs[FeCl_4], determine the oxidation state of iron (Fe) by considering the charge of the chloride ligands and the cesium cation.
Name the anionic complex in compound (a) by using the suffix '-ate' for the metal and specifying the oxidation state of the metal in Roman numerals.
For compound (b) [V(H_2O)_6](NO_3)_3, identify the central metal ion and its oxidation state by considering the charge of the water ligands and the nitrate anions.
Name the cationic complex in compound (b) by specifying the metal, its oxidation state in Roman numerals, and the ligands in alphabetical order.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds consist of a central metal atom or ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions, known as ligands. The nature of these bonds and the arrangement of ligands around the metal center are crucial for determining the compound's properties and reactivity. Understanding the structure and nomenclature of these compounds is essential for systematic naming.

Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds

The nomenclature of coordination compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This includes naming the ligands first, followed by the metal, and indicating the oxidation state of the metal in Roman numerals. The order and format of these names are critical for accurately conveying the identity of the compound.

Oxidation States

The oxidation state of a metal in a coordination compound indicates its charge and is vital for understanding the compound's stability and reactivity. It is determined by the total charge of the complex and the charges contributed by the ligands. Correctly identifying and representing oxidation states is essential for systematic naming and understanding the compound's behavior.
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Oxidation Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the systematic name for each of the following ions? 

(c) [Co(CO3)3]3-

(d) [Pt(en)2(SCN)2]2+

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Textbook Question

Cobalt(III) trifluoroacetylacetonate, Co(tfac)3, is a sixcoordinate, octahedral metal chelate in which three planar, bidentate tfac ligands are attached to a central Co atom:

(b) Diastereoisomers A and B have dipole moments of 6.5 D and 3.8 D, respectively. Which of your diastereoisomers is A and which is B?

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Textbook Question

Tell how many diastereoisomers are possible for each of the following complexes, and draw their structures. 

(a) Pt(NH3)3Cl (square planar) 

(b) [FeBr2Cl2(en)]-

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Textbook Question

Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions.

(c) [Fe(H2O)5NCS]2+

(d) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]-

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Textbook Question

Nickel(II) complexes with the formula NiX2L2, where X is Cl or N-bonded NCS and L is the monodentate triphenylphosphine ligand P(C6H5)3, can be square planar or tetrahedral.

(a) Draw crystal field energy-level diagrams for a square planar and a tetrahedral nickel(II) complex, and show the population of the orbitals.

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Textbook Question

Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following: 

(a) [Mn(H2O)6]2+

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