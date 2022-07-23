What is the systematic name for each of the following ions?
(c) [Co(CO3)3]3-
(d) [Pt(en)2(SCN)2]2+
What is the systematic name for each of the following ions?
(c) [Co(CO3)3]3-
(d) [Pt(en)2(SCN)2]2+
Cobalt(III) trifluoroacetylacetonate, Co(tfac)3, is a sixcoordinate, octahedral metal chelate in which three planar, bidentate tfac ligands are attached to a central Co atom:
(b) Diastereoisomers A and B have dipole moments of 6.5 D and 3.8 D, respectively. Which of your diastereoisomers is A and which is B?
Tell how many diastereoisomers are possible for each of the following complexes, and draw their structures.
(a) Pt(NH3)3Cl (square planar)
(b) [FeBr2Cl2(en)]-
Assign a systematic name to each of the following ions.
(c) [Fe(H2O)5NCS]2+
(d) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]-
Nickel(II) complexes with the formula NiX2L2, where X− is Cl− or N-bonded NCS− and L is the monodentate triphenylphosphine ligand P(C6H5)3, can be square planar or tetrahedral.
(a) Draw crystal field energy-level diagrams for a square planar and a tetrahedral nickel(II) complex, and show the population of the orbitals.
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following:
(a) [Mn(H2O)6]2+