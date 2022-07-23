Cobalt(III) trifluoroacetylacetonate, Co(tfac) 3 , is a sixcoordinate, octahedral metal chelate in which three planar, bidentate tfac ligands are attached to a central Co atom:

(b) Diastereoisomers A and B have dipole moments of 6.5 D and 3.8 D, respectively. Which of your diastereoisomers is A and which is B?