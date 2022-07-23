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Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination ChemistryProblem 21.6
Chapter 21, Problem 21.6

What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2? 
(a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride 
(b) pentaaquachlorothiocyanato iron(III) 
(c) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) dichloride
(d) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(II) chloride

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central metal ion in the complex, which is iron (Fe).
Determine the oxidation state of the iron. The complex has a charge of +2 from the two chloride ions (Cl^-), and the thiocyanate (SCN^-) has a charge of -1. The water molecules (H2O) are neutral. Therefore, the oxidation state of iron can be calculated by balancing the charges.
Recognize the ligands present in the complex: five water molecules (H2O) and one thiocyanate ion (SCN^-).
Name the ligands: 'aqua' for water and 'thiocyanato' for SCN^-. The prefix 'penta' indicates five water molecules.
Combine the information to name the compound: 'pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride', considering the oxidation state of iron and the number of chloride ions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds consist of a central metal atom or ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions called ligands. In this case, iron (Fe) is the central metal, and the ligands include water (H2O) and thiocyanate (SCN). Understanding the structure and naming conventions of these compounds is essential for identifying them correctly.

Nomenclature of Coordination Complexes

The nomenclature of coordination complexes follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). Ligands are named first in alphabetical order, followed by the metal's name, which is modified based on its oxidation state. In this question, recognizing the correct order and naming conventions is crucial for determining the correct name of the compound.
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Oxidation States

The oxidation state of a metal in a coordination compound indicates its charge and is vital for proper naming. In the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2, the iron can be in either the +2 or +3 oxidation state. Identifying the correct oxidation state is necessary to accurately name the compound and distinguish between options that may differ based on this aspect.
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Predict the crystal field energy-level diagram for a linear ML2 complex that has two ligands along the :

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(a)

(b)

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Explain why [CoCl4]2- (blue) and [Co(H2O)6]2+ (pink) have different colors. Which complex has its absorption bands at longer wavelengths?

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