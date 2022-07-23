Textbook Question
Predict the crystal field energy-level diagram for a linear ML2 complex that has two ligands along the :
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Predict the crystal field energy-level diagram for a linear ML2 complex that has two ligands along the :
Based on effective nuclear charge (Zeff), which ion is the strongest oxidizing agent?
(a) Cu2+
(b) Ni2+
(c) Fe2+
(d) Mn2+
Which of the following complexes can exist as diastereoisomers?
(a) [Cr(NH3)2Cl4]-
(b) [Co(NH3)5Br]2+
(c) [MnCl2Br2]2- (tetrahedral)
(d) [Pt(NH3)2Br2]2-
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Zn2+
(d) Cr3+
What is the crystal field energy level diagram for the complex [Fe(NH3)6]3+?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Explain why [CoCl4]2- (blue) and [Co(H2O)6]2+ (pink) have different colors. Which complex has its absorption bands at longer wavelengths?