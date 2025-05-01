What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2?
(a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride
(b) pentaaquachlorothiocyanato iron(III)
(c) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) dichloride
(d) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(II) chloride
What is the name of the compound [Fe(H2O)5(SCN)]Cl2?
(a) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) chloride
(b) pentaaquachlorothiocyanato iron(III)
(c) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(III) dichloride
(d) pentaaquathiocyanatoiron(II) chloride
The [Cr(H2O)6]3+ ion is violet, and [Cr(CN)6]3- is yellow. Explain this difference using crystal field theory. Use the colors to order H2O and CN- in the spectrochemical series.
Draw all possible diastereoisomers of [Cr(C2O4)2(H2O)2]-. Which can exist as a pair of enantiomers?
Which of the following complexes can exist as diastereoisomers?
(a) [Cr(NH3)2Cl4]-
(b) [Co(NH3)5Br]2+
(c) [MnCl2Br2]2- (tetrahedral)
(d) [Pt(NH3)2Br2]2-
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Zn2+
(d) Cr3+
What is the crystal field energy level diagram for the complex [Fe(NH3)6]3+?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)