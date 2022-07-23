Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much lead(II) iodide can be formed from the given solutions.

Molarity Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for calculating the number of moles of reactants present in a solution. In this question, the molarity of lead(II) nitrate and potassium iodide solutions is used to find the moles of each reactant, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations.