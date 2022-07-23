Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 9
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 4, Problem 9

When 75.0 mL of a 0.100 M lead(II) nitrate solution is mixed with 100.0 mL of a 0.190 M potassium iodide solu-tion, a yellow-orange precipitate of lead(II) iodide is formed. What is the mass in grams of lead(II) iodide formed? Assume the reaction goes to completion. (LO 4.11, 4.15) (a) 1.729 g (b) 3.458 g (c) 4.380 g (d) 8.760 g

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, write down the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. The reaction is between lead(II) nitrate (Pb(NO3)2) and potassium iodide (KI) to form lead(II) iodide (PbI2) and potassium nitrate (KNO3). The balanced equation is: Pb(NO3)2 + 2KI -> PbI2 + 2KNO3.
Next, calculate the number of moles of Pb(NO3)2 and KI. The number of moles is given by the formula: moles = volume (in liters) x molarity. So, for Pb(NO3)2, it's 0.075 L x 0.100 M and for KI, it's 0.100 L x 0.190 M.
From the balanced equation, we can see that the stoichiometric ratio between Pb(NO3)2 and PbI2 is 1:1. Therefore, the number of moles of PbI2 formed is equal to the number of moles of Pb(NO3)2 used, which is the limiting reagent in this reaction.
Then, calculate the mass of PbI2 formed. The molar mass of PbI2 is 461.01 g/mol. So, the mass of PbI2 formed is given by the formula: mass = moles x molar mass.
Finally, compare the calculated mass of PbI2 with the options given in the problem to find the correct answer.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much lead(II) iodide can be formed from the given solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for calculating the number of moles of reactants present in a solution. In this question, the molarity of lead(II) nitrate and potassium iodide solutions is used to find the moles of each reactant, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Molarity

Precipitation Reactions

Precipitation reactions occur when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble product, known as a precipitate. In this case, lead(II) iodide precipitates out of the solution when lead(II) nitrate and potassium iodide are mixed. Recognizing the formation of a precipitate is key to understanding the outcome of the reaction and calculating the mass of the product formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Selective Precipitation
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which of the following substances will produce a solution that does not conduct electricity when it dissolves in water? (LO 4.6) (a) NaOH (b) HNO3 (c) Na2SO4 (d) CH3OH
1063
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 10 mL of 0.10 M KOH? (LO 4.10, 4.11) (a) 10 mL of 0.10 NH4Cl (b) 10 mL of 0.10 M PbSO4 (c) 10 mL of 0.10 M Fe(NO3)3 (d) 10 mL of 0.10 M AgCH3CO2
786
views
Textbook Question
Write a net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when 10 mL of 0.5 M ammonium carbonate is mixed with 10 mL of 0.5 M silver nitrate. (LO 4.9, 4.11) (a) (b) (c) (d) A net ionic reaction cannot be written because a reaction does not take place.
557
views
Textbook Question
What volume of 0.250 M HCl is needed to react completely with 25.00 mL of 0.375 M Na2CO3? (LO 4.15) (a) 75.0 mL (b) 18.8 mL (c) 37.5 mL (d) 33.3 mL
1023
views
Textbook Question
Succinic acid, an intermediate in the metabolism of food molecules, has a molecular weight of 118.1. When 1.926 g of succinic acid was dissolved in water and titrated, 65.20 mL of 0.5000 M NaOH solution was required to neutralize the acid. How many acidic hydrogens are there in a mol-ecule of succinic acid? (LO 4.16) (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) 4
1095
views
Textbook Question
Assign oxidation numbers to each atom in Borax, Na2B4O7, a mineral used in laundry detergent. (LO 4.18)
494
views