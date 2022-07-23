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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 41
Chapter 4, Problem 41

Assume that an aqueous solution of OH-, represented as a blue sphere, is allowed to mix with a solution of an acid HnA, represented as a red sphere. Three possible outcomes are depicted by boxes (1)–(3), where the green spheres represent An-, the anion of the acid: Which outcome corresponds to each of the following reactions? (a) (b) (c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of the reactions involved. In this case, we are dealing with acid-base reactions where OH- (a base) reacts with HnA (an acid).
Understand that the reaction between OH- and HnA will result in the formation of water (H2O) and the anion of the acid (An-). The general reaction can be represented as: OH- + HnA → H2O + An-.
Determine the stoichiometry of the reaction based on the number of H+ ions in the acid HnA. This will help in understanding how many OH- ions are needed to completely neutralize the acid.
Match each reaction scenario (a), (b), and (c) with the corresponding box (1), (2), or (3) by analyzing how many OH- ions are reacting with HnA and the resulting products in each box.
Verify that the number of green spheres (An-) in each box corresponds to the expected products from the reaction of OH- with HnA, ensuring that the acid has been completely neutralized in the scenario.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, the hydroxide ion (OH-) acts as a base, accepting protons from the acid (HnA). The resulting products typically include water and the conjugate base of the acid, represented by the anion An-. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the outcomes of the reactions depicted.
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Acid-Base Reaction

Ionization of Acids

Acids can ionize in solution, releasing protons and forming their corresponding anions. The notation HnA indicates that the acid can donate 'n' protons, leading to the formation of An- when it reacts with a base like OH-. Recognizing how acids dissociate in water helps in determining the products of the reactions shown in the question.
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Reaction Products

The products of acid-base reactions can vary based on the stoichiometry of the reactants. In this scenario, the mixing of OH- and HnA will yield water and the anion An- as products. Identifying the correct outcome for each reaction requires an understanding of how the reactants interact and the resulting species formed, which is essential for matching the outcomes to the depicted boxes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
The most strongly reducing elements are listed at the top of the partial activity series table provided. Use the activity series to predict which reaction will occur. (LO 4.20) (a) (b) (c) (d)

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Textbook Question
The concentration of an aqueous solution of NaOCl (sodium hypochlorite; the active ingredient in household bleach) can be determined by a redox titration with iodide ion in acidic solution:

Assume that the blue spheres in the buret represent I-ions, the red spheres in the flask represent OCl-ions, the con-centration of the I-ions in the buret is 0.120 M, and the volumes in the buret and the flask are identical. What is the concentration of NaOCl in the flask? What percentage of the I-solution in the buret must be added to the flask to react with all the OCl-ions?

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Textbook Question

Box (a) represents 1.0 mL of a solution of particles at a given concentration. Which of the boxes (b)–(d) represents 1.0 mL of the solution that results after (a) has been diluted by doubling the volume of its solvent? (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (a) HClO(aq) → Cl2(g)

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Assume that an aqueous solution of a cation, represented as a red sphere, is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion, represented as a yellow sphere. Three possible outcomes are represented by boxes (1)–(3):

Which outcome corresponds to each of the following reactions?(a) 2 Na+(aq) + CO32-(aq) S(b) Ba2+(aq) + CrO42-(aq) S(c) 2 Ag+(aq) + SO32-(aq) S
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Textbook Question

Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (d) SbCl4-(aq) → SbCl6-(aq)

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