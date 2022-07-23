Textbook Question
The most strongly reducing elements are listed at the top of the partial activity series table provided. Use the activity series to predict which reaction will occur. (LO 4.20) (a) (b) (c) (d)
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Box (a) represents 1.0 mL of a solution of particles at a given concentration. Which of the boxes (b)–(d) represents 1.0 mL of the solution that results after (a) has been diluted by doubling the volume of its solvent? (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (a) HClO(aq) → Cl2(g)
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (d) SbCl4-(aq) → SbCl6-(aq)