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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 46b
Chapter 4, Problem 46b

How many moles of solute are present in each of the following solutions? (b) 175 mL of 0.67 M glucose (C6H12O6)

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Identify the formula for calculating moles from molarity: \( \text{Moles} = \text{Molarity} \times \text{Volume in Liters} \).
Convert the volume from milliliters to liters by dividing by 1000: \( 175 \text{ mL} = 0.175 \text{ L} \).
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Moles} = 0.67 \text{ M} \times 0.175 \text{ L} \).
Perform the multiplication to find the number of moles of glucose.
Ensure the units are consistent and the calculation is correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity

Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (mol/L) and is crucial for calculating the amount of solute in a given volume of solution. In this question, the molarity of the glucose solution is given as 0.67 M, indicating that there are 0.67 moles of glucose in every liter of solution.
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Molarity

Volume Conversion

To calculate the number of moles of solute, it is essential to convert the volume of the solution from milliliters to liters, as molarity is defined in terms of liters. Since 1 liter equals 1000 milliliters, the volume of 175 mL can be converted to liters by dividing by 1000, resulting in 0.175 L. This conversion is a critical step in the calculation process.

Calculating Moles from Molarity

The number of moles of solute can be calculated using the formula: moles = molarity × volume (in liters). By multiplying the molarity of the solution (0.67 M) by the converted volume (0.175 L), one can determine the total moles of glucose present in the solution. This relationship is fundamental in stoichiometry and solution chemistry.
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