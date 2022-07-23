Textbook Question
Platinum crystallizes with the face-centered cubic unit cell. The radius of a platinum atom is 139 pm. Calculate the edge length of the unit cell and the density of platinum in g/cm3.
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Platinum crystallizes with the face-centered cubic unit cell. The radius of a platinum atom is 139 pm. Calculate the edge length of the unit cell and the density of platinum in g/cm3.
Determine the number of atoms per unit cell for each metal.
(a) Polonium
An X-ray beam with λ = 154 pm incident on the surface of a crystal produced a maximum reflection at an angle of θ = 28.3°. Assuming n = 1, calculate the separation between layers of atoms in the crystal.