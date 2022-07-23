Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 99c
Chapter 1, Problem 99c

A house has an area of 195 m2. What is its area in each unit? a. km2 b. dm2 c. cm2

Hi everyone today we have a question telling us that an office has a volume of 125 m cubed and we need to express this unit in centimeters cube. So we need to remember that one m Equals 10 to the -2 cm. And then we're going to take our 125 m cube and multiply that by one m Over 10 to the negative 2nd cm. And this whole thing is going to be cute because our meters r cubed and our centimeters are cute And that's going to equal 1.25 Times to the 8th cm Cube. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
