Chapter 1, Problem 101
The average U.S. farm occupies 435 acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mile = 5280 ft)
A house has an area of 195 m2. What is its area in each unit? a. km2 b. dm2 c. cm2
A bedroom has a volume of 115 m3. What is its volume in each unit? a. km3 b. dm3 c. cm3
Total U.S. farmland occupies 954 million acres. How many square miles is this? (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft). Total U.S. land area is 3.537 million square miles. What percentage of U.S. land is farmland?
An acetaminophen suspension for infants contains 80 mg> 0.80 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 15 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 14 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)
An ibuprofen suspension for infants contains 100 mg>5.0 mL suspension. The recommended dose is 10 mg>kg body weight. How many mL of this suspension should be given to an infant weighing 18 lb? (Assume two significant figures.)