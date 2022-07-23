Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry, as it reflects the precision of the data used. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures Example

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is represented as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. This notation simplifies calculations, especially when dealing with very large or small quantities, which is common in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Standard Notation to Scientific Notation