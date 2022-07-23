Chapter 1, Problem 88c
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. (9443 + 45 - 9.9) * 8.1 * 106
Video transcript
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. (24.6681 * 2.38) + 332.58 b. (85.3 - 21.489) , 0.0059 c. (512 , 986.7) + 5.44 d. [(28.7 * 105) , 48.533] + 144.99
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. [(1.7 * 106) , (2.63 * 105)] + 7.33
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 * 2.4367) - 2.34
A flask containing 11.7 mL of a liquid weighs 132.8 g with the liquid in the flask and 124.1 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g>mL to the correct number of significant digits.
Perform each unit conversion. a. 1.4 in to mm