Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per liter (kg/L). It is a crucial property of substances that helps in understanding how mass is distributed in a given volume. In this question, the density value of 1228 g/L indicates how much mass is contained in a specific volume, which is essential for converting between different units. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density Concepts

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. This is important in chemistry for ensuring that measurements are consistent and comparable. In this case, converting from grams per liter (g/L) to grams per milliliter (g/mL) and kilograms per milliliter (kg/mL) requires an understanding of the relationships between these units. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors