Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777
Complete the table. b. 1228 g/l _____g/ml _____kg/ml d. 2.554 mg/ml _____g/l _____mg/ml
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14 c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 35 mL b. 225 Mm c. 133 Tg d. 1.5 cg
Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8×105 g c. 23.4×1011 m d. 87.9×10−7 L
Convert each temperature. a. 212 °F to °C (temperature of boiling water at sea level) b. 22 °C to K (approximate room temperature) c. 0.00 K to °F (coldest temperature possible, also known as absolute zero) d. 2.735 K to °C (average temperature of the universe as measured from background black body radiation)
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. c. 1.5 * 109 g