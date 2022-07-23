Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 60c
Chapter 1, Problem 60c

Complete the table. c. 554 mK/s _____K/s _____mK/ms

Verified Solution
Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to perform the following conversions, 652 million Kelvin per second to Kelvin per second and micro kelvin per millisecond. So first we're going to change 652 mil Kelvin per second to Kelvin per second. So our important information, there is one mill kelvin Equals 10 to the -3 Kelvin And we're going to start here with our 652 million Kelvin per second and we're going to multiply that by one mil kelvin Times 10 to the - kelvin And that equals 0.652 kelvin per second. And now we need to change it to micro kelvin per minute millisecond And are important information, there is one microsecond or one Micro Kelvin Equals 10 to the -6 Kelvin and one millisecond Equals to the -3 seconds. So now we're going to put that into an equation. So 652 miller kelvin per one second And we need to change that to Kelvin for sometimes 10 to the -3 Kelvin Over one Mil Kelvin. And now we can change that to Micro Kelvin. So times one Micro Kelvin Over to the -6 Kelvin and then we need to change our seconds, two milliseconds. So times 10 to the negative three seconds, it's going to be on top because it's on the bottom in the first fraction, so times 10 to the negative three seconds over one millisecond And that equals 652 micro kelvin per millisecond and those are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
