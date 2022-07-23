Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 59d
Chapter 1, Problem 59d

Complete the table. d. 3.345 kJ _____J _____mJ

1
Step 1: Understand the units involved. We are converting kilojoules (kJ) to joules (J) and millijoules (mJ).
Step 2: Recall the conversion factors: 1 kJ = 1000 J and 1 J = 1000 mJ.
Step 3: Convert 3.345 kJ to joules by multiplying by the conversion factor: 3.345 kJ * 1000 J/kJ.
Step 4: Convert the result from joules to millijoules by multiplying by the conversion factor: result in J * 1000 mJ/J.
Step 5: Fill in the table with the calculated values for joules and millijoules.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Units

Energy can be measured in various units, with the joule (J) being the standard SI unit. Other common units include kilojoules (kJ) and millijoules (mJ), where 1 kJ equals 1,000 J and 1 mJ equals 0.001 J. Understanding these conversions is essential for accurately completing the table.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This process requires knowledge of conversion factors, such as knowing that to convert kJ to J, you multiply by 1,000, and to convert J to mJ, you multiply by 1,000. Mastery of these conversions is crucial for solving problems involving energy.
Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one set of units to another. It involves multiplying by conversion factors that equal one, ensuring that the units cancel appropriately. This method is particularly useful in chemistry for ensuring that calculations involving different units yield correct results.
