Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Problem 42

Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.

Three molecular diagrams illustrating pure substances and mixtures for classification.

Hello everyone today. We are being given the following problem, classify each molecular representation as a pure substance, element or compound or a mixture homogeneous and heterogeneous. So when we have one type of molecule or we have a type of molecule with one atom present, we have what's known as a pure substance. And more specifically, so this is going to be an element. On the other hand, when we have one type of molecule with two atoms present, this is also going to be a pure substance. However, it's going to be a compound. And lastly when we have two types of molecules present, this is going to be a mixture. What kind of mixture? Well it's going to be homogeneous because it is all or it's equally spread out in such, there's equal concentrations of both and with that we've answered the question overall. I hope this helped. And until next time.
