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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 64
Chapter 1, Problem 64

How many 1-cm cubes does it take to construct a cube that is 4 cm on each edge?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a cube's volume is calculated by cubing the length of one of its edges.
Calculate the volume of the larger cube by raising the edge length (4 cm) to the power of 3: \( V = 4^3 \).
Calculate the volume of a 1-cm cube, which is simply \( 1^3 = 1 \) cubic centimeter.
Determine how many 1-cm cubes fit into the larger cube by dividing the volume of the larger cube by the volume of a 1-cm cube.
The result of this division will give you the total number of 1-cm cubes needed to construct the larger cube.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Cube

The volume of a cube is calculated using the formula V = s³, where 's' is the length of one edge. For a cube with edges measuring 4 cm, the volume would be 4³ = 64 cm³. This concept is essential for determining how much space the larger cube occupies.
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Unit Volume

A 1-cm cube has a volume of 1 cm³, which serves as the basic unit of measurement for volume in this context. Understanding unit volume is crucial for calculating how many such cubes fit into a larger volume, as it allows for straightforward division of the total volume by the volume of a single unit.
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Division of Volumes

To find out how many smaller cubes fit into a larger cube, one must divide the volume of the larger cube by the volume of the smaller cube. In this case, dividing the volume of the 4 cm cube (64 cm³) by the volume of the 1 cm cube (1 cm³) yields the total number of smaller cubes that can fit inside.
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