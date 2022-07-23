Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 94d
Chapter 1, Problem 94d

Perform each unit conversion. d. 815 yd to km

Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to determine the corresponding English units from the metric units or vice versa. So a here we have 23 de estimators equals how many rods. One rod equals 50 0.29 to decimate urz. So now we can put that in an equation and start out with our 23 desa meters And we're going to multiply that by 1cm over 50 . to decimate Urz and our destiny eaters here will cancel out And that will equal 0.46 rods. Now for B we have 12 miles equals how many hectare meters. So one mile Equals 16. hectoliters. Now putting that in equation we start off with our 12 miles and then we're going to multiply by 16. hectare meters over one mile. And our miles here will cancel out and that will equal 193 .1208. But to be more accurate we need to take it down to two significant figures because we are multiplying and we have two significant figures with 12. So that would be 1.9 times squared. And now for C we have 9891 mg equals how many ounces. So one ounce equals .350 mg. And now we're gonna put that in an equation, we're gonna start out with our 9891 mg. And multiply that by one ounce divided by 28. mg And that equals zero .3489 ounces. And our milligrams here cancel out leaving us with ounce. And lastly we have 328 mm equals how many miles. So one mile equals 161 deca meters. And we'll start out with our 328 deca meters and we're going to multiply by one mile, divided by 161 deca meters. And our deca meters here will cancel out leaving us with miles and that's going to equal 2.04 mi. And these are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
