Perform each unit conversion. b. 116 ft to cm

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another. For example, to convert feet to centimeters, one must know that 1 foot is equal to 30.48 centimeters. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors

Dimensional Analysis Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units by multiplying by conversion factors. It ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer. This method is systematic and helps verify that the conversion is done correctly by maintaining the integrity of the units throughout the calculation. Recommended video: Guided course 06:11 06:11 Dimensional Analysis