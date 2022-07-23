Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 117
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 117

The density of titanium is 4.51 g>cm3. What is the volume (in cubic inches) of 3.5 lb of titanium?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

hi everyone for this problem we're being asked to calculate the volume and cubic inches of £1.6 of gold. Given that its density is 19.3 g per cubic centimeter. So here we have volume and we have density. So let's write out our density equation which is density is equal to mass over volume. Where are row here represents our density and they gave it to us in a unit of grams per cubic centimeter, which means our mass is in grams and our volume is in cubic centimeters. But they ask us to calculate the volume in cubic inches. So let's rearrange this equation so that it's solving for volume. When we do that, we get volume is equal to mass over density and Our mass, they tell us is £1.6. So we know that our mass needs to be in grams. So we need to go from £1.6.02 grams and We can do that using unit conversions and one pound there is 400 And 53 g. So our units of pounds cancel here. And this converts to 724. grams. So we can go ahead and plug that in here For our numerator. Our mass is 724. g over our density which was given At 19.3 grams per cubic centimeter. So are grams cancel. And we're left with cubic, there should be a cube right here. This leaves us with cubic centimeters as our unit. And so once we solve this we get an answer of 37.5 cubic centimeters as our volume. But the question asks us for the volume and cubic inches so we need to convert from centimeters two inches. So using our unit conversions in one cubic inch There is two cubic centimeters. And once we do that, our cubic centimeters cancel. And remember when you plug this into our calculator, we need two cubit. So this is going to be 37.5 cubed, divided by 2.54 cubed. And once we do that, we get a final answer of 2.29 cubic inches and that is our final answer. This is our volume and cubic inches of £1. of gold. Given that its density is 9.19 point three g per cubic centimeter. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The value of the euro was recently $1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?

764
views
Textbook Question

A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g>cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g>cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.

741
views
Textbook Question

The proton has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm and a mass of 1.7 * 10 - 24 g. Determine the density of a proton for a sphere V = (4>3) pr 3.

3418
views
Textbook Question

The density of iron is 7.86 g>cm3. What is its density in pounds per cubic inch (lb>in3)?

3112
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A steel cylinder has a length of 2.16 in, a radius of 0.22 in, and a mass of 41 g. What is the density of the steel in g>cm3?

1478
views
Textbook Question

A solid aluminum sphere has a mass of 85 g. Use the density of aluminum to find the radius of the sphere in inches.

1870
views
1
rank