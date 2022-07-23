Chapter 1, Problem 115

A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g>cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g>cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.

