Chapter 1, Problem 125
The single proton that forms the nucleus of the hydrogen atom has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm. The hydrogen atom itself has a radius of approximately 52.9 pm. What fraction of the space within the atom is occupied by the nucleus?
Video transcript
An iceberg has a volume of 7655 ft2. What is the mass of the ice (in kg) composing the iceberg (at 0 °C)?
The Toyota Prius, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 52 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Prius travel on 15 L of gasoline?
The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 41 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Insight travel on the amount of gasoline that would fit in a soda can? The volume of a soda can is 355 mL.
A sample of gaseous neon atoms at atmospheric pressure and 0 °C contains 2.69 * 1022 atoms per liter. The atomic radius of neon is 69 pm. What fraction of the space do the atoms themselves occupy? What does this reveal about the separation between atoms in the gaseous phase?
The diameter of a hydrogen atom is 212 pm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 hydrogen atoms. The diameter of a ping pong ball is 4.0 cm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 ping pong balls.
The world's record in the 100-m dash is 9.69 s, and in the 100-yd dash it is 9.21 s. Find the speed in mi>hr of the runners who set these records. (Assume three significant figures for 100 m and 100 yd.)