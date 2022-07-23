Chapter 1, Problem 128

The world's record in the 100-m dash is 9.69 s, and in the 100-yd dash it is 9.21 s. Find the speed in mi>hr of the runners who set these records. (Assume three significant figures for 100 m and 100 yd.)

