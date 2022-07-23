Chapter 1, Problem 114

The value of the euro was recently $1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked