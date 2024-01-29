Chapter 10, Problem 48
CH3F is a polar molecule, even though the tetrahedral geometry often leads to nonpolar molecules. Explain.
Video transcript
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) c. NH2CO2H (H2NCOOH both O atoms attached to C)
Explain why CO2 and CCl4 are both nonpolar even though they contain polar bonds.
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 35 is polar or nonpolar. a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar. a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. b. SCl4