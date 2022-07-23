Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 97a,c
Chapter 10, Problem 97a,c

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5 c. BrCN (no formal charges)

1
Identify the central atoms in the molecule N_2O_5. In this case, the central atoms are the nitrogen atoms.
Determine the steric number for each central atom. The steric number is the sum of the number of atoms bonded to the central atom and the number of lone pairs on the central atom.
For each nitrogen atom in N_2O_5, count the number of sigma bonds and lone pairs to determine the hybridization. Typically, a steric number of 2 corresponds to sp hybridization, 3 to sp^2, 4 to sp^3, and so on.
Consider the molecular geometry and the types of bonds (single, double, triple) to confirm the hybridization of each nitrogen atom.
Summarize the types of hybrid orbitals used for each nitrogen atom in the molecule based on the determined hybridization.

Verified Solution

3m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can describe the bonding in molecules. This concept is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and the types of bonds formed between atoms. Different types of hybridization (such as sp, sp2, and sp3) correspond to different molecular shapes and bond angles.
Hybridization

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the hybridization state. Understanding molecular geometry helps predict the physical and chemical properties of the molecule, including reactivity and polarity.
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which directly influences the hybridization and shape of the molecule.
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. B 2s22p1 b. N 2s22p3

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic?? b. 6 d. 9

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.)

a. CH3NH2 (H3CNH2)

b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. OF2 d. CO2

Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. CH3OH (H3COH) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)

