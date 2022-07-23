Chapter 10, Problem 95
Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.
Draw a molecular orbital energy diagram for ClF. (Assume that the sp orbitals are lower in energy than the p orbitals.) What is the bond order in ClF?
Draw Lewis structures and MO diagrams for CN+ , CN, and CN- . According to the Lewis model, which species is most stable?
The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.
Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)