Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 69
Chapter 10, Problem 69

Sketch the bonding molecular orbital that results from the linear combination of two 1s orbitals. Indicate the region where interference occurs and state the kind of interference (constructive or destructive).

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to draw the resulting molecular orbital by the two S plus two as constructive interference and identify the type of molecular orbital. So we're having this constructive wave interference because the orbital's are on the same phase and they are overlapping and this is causing an increase in the electron density. So the +22 s orbital's are going to form a bonding molecular orbital. So let's draw that. So we have our two S orbital's and we have the nucleus on the inside and they're spherical. So we have to S plus two S. And when they bond they are going to form one larger lobe that will look like this With our two nuclei in the middle and that is our bonding molecular orbital. So here is our resulting molecular orbital and it is a bonding molecular orbital. Thank you for watching. Bye.
