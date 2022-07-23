Chapter 10, Problem 69
Sketch the bonding molecular orbital that results from the linear combination of two 1s orbitals. Indicate the region where interference occurs and state the kind of interference (constructive or destructive).
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule that contains more than one interior atom. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)
Consider the structure of the amino acid alanine. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.
Consider the structure of the amino acid aspartic acid. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.
Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Be2+ and Be2- . Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?
Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Li2+ and Li2-. Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?
Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2px atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2px orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented along the bonding axis.)