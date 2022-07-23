Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 86d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 86d

The genetic code is based on four different bases with the structures shown here. Assign a geometry and hybridization to each interior atom in these four bases. d. guanine

Chemical structure of guanine with labeled atoms for hybridization analysis.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone we're asked to identify the geometry and hybridization of each atom in the ring in the structure of your cell. Which is one of the four nuclear bases in RNA. And they've given us a structure below. Starting off with our first one, we have our carbon. When we count the electron groups surrounding our carbon, we have 12 and three. So we have three groups. This means that we have a hybridization of sp two and a geometry of tribunal planer. Next looking at our second one, we have a nitrogen counting the number of groups. We have 123 and four. We have four groups Because we have four groups. This means our hybridization is s. p. three and our geometry is going to be tetra federal. Next looking at our third carbon, we have groups surrounding it because we have three groups. Again we have S. P two as our hybridization and tribunal planer as our geometry. Next looking at our 4th 1, we have a carbon as well counting the groups. We have 12 and three. Again we have three groups Which will get us to s. p. two. And tribunal planer as our geometry. Looking at our fifth carbon, we have 12 and three. We have three groups surrounding it, which means we have s. p. two. And again, Tribunal plainer lastly looking at our six atom, we have nitrogen counting the number of groups. We have 123 and four. We have, four electron groups. Which means we have a hybridization of S. P three and a geometry of tetra. He'd rel, And this is going to be our final answers for this question. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the shortest bond length? O2, O2- , O22-

1643
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Draw an MO energy diagram for CO. (Use the energy ordering of O2.) Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.

2540
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Draw an energy diagram for HCl. Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.

1386
views
Textbook Question

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many π bonds are present in acetylsalicylic acid?

1012
views
Textbook Question

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many sigma bonds?

1313
views
Textbook Question

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (a) vitamin C

876
views