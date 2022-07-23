Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 88a
Chapter 10, Problem 88a

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many π bonds are present in acetylsalicylic acid?

Video transcript

Hello. In this problem, we are asked based on the structure below to determine the number of pi bonds present in a Listerine, A single bond he's made up of a sigma bond and a double bond Contains 1 σ bond, one pi bond. So to determine the number of pi bonds, we need to count up the number of double bonds, so we have double bonds, so that means that we have eight pythons. This then corresponds to answer C. Thanks for watching. Hope. This helped.
Textbook Question

Draw an MO energy diagram for CO. (Use the energy ordering of O2.) Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.

Textbook Question

Draw an energy diagram for HCl. Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.

Textbook Question

The genetic code is based on four different bases with the structures shown here. Assign a geometry and hybridization to each interior atom in these four bases. d. guanine

Textbook Question

The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many sigma bonds?

Textbook Question

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (a) vitamin C

Textbook Question

Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (c) niacin (vitamin B3)

