Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 53c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 53c

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. F 2s22p5

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

hey everyone in this example, we need to determine the maximum number of bonds for our given element aluminum based on its shown valence electron configuration. So we're given the configuration three S 23 P one for aluminum as its outermost valence electron configuration. So we should recall that our Peace Sublevel contains a total of three orbital's which can hold a maximum of six electrons. And so according to our configuration for our aluminum atom we have a Exponents of one next to our three p sub level. And so that means we've only filled in one electron In our three p sub level. We also are given our three S to sub level which we recall only has one only has one orbital here. And that two exponents means that we've only filled in a total of two electrons for our S sub level which is the maximum amount of electrons this single orbital and the three S sub level can hold. And so overall, based on what we've determined, we can say that we have one um paired electron in The three P orbital as we depicted here. And so therefore only one bond can form without hybridization. And so this would be our final answer for the maximum amount of bonds that can form without hybridization based on our given electron configuration for aluminum. So this will be our final answer to complete this example corresponding to answer choice D. And our multiple choice. So I hope that everything I explained was clear If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SiCl4 b. CF2Cl2 c. SeF6 d. IF5

1102
views
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. Be 2s2

1602
views
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. P 3s23p3

626
views
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. B 2s22p1

4052
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s22p4

427
views
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

1445
views
1
comments